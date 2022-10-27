Waupun, WI - Lois A. Meintz, 94, of Waupun, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown conducted by her son Lyle Peterson. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at St. Stephen's Lutheran Cemetery in Concord. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at HafemeisterFH.com
Lois Ann Johnson was born on October 22, 1928 to Alvin and Florence (nee Hill) Johnson in Oconomowoc. She married Milton "Butch" K. Meintz on January 6, 1967 at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Concord.
Lois had worked at Waukesha Motors in her earlier years and then moved to Wautoma and worked at Wautoma Care Center. She was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Concord. Lois enjoyed quilting, sewing, cooking, baking, and swimming.
She is survived by her six children: James Meintz of Aurora, CA, Amy Meintz of Neenah, Larry Peterson of Salem, MO, Linda (Daniel) Huebner of Waupun, Lloyd (Stephanie) Peterson of Schoolcraft, MI, Lyle (Joyce) Peterson of St. Charles, MN; twelve grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Wes (Marge) Johnson of Oconomowoc; other relatives and friends.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Cheryl Meintz; granddaughter, Rachel Peterson; husband Butch on December 17, 2018; one brother Ronald (Carol) Johnson.
