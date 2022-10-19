Linda L (Unferth) Bonlender

March 13, 1939 - October 17, 2022 Lomira, WI - Linda L. Bonlender (nee Unferth), was called home to be with the Lord, on October 17, 2022, at St. Agnes in Fond du lac, surrounded by her family.

Linda was born on March 13, 1939 in Fond du lac to the late Benjamin and Clara (nee Hayes) Unferth. She graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1957. Linda was united in marriage to Lloyd Bonlender on September 27, 1958 at St. Martin’s in Ashford. Linda was a beloved Mother and Grandmother who cherished every moment with her family. She enjoyed crafting with her grandkids, crocheting, cooking, baking, singing, and playing cards with the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Bonlender as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.