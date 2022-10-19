Linda L (Unferth) Bonlender

March 13, 1939 - October 17, 2022 Lomira, WI - Linda L. Bonlender (nee Unferth), was called home to be with the Lord, on October 17, 2022, at St. Agnes in Fond du lac, surrounded by her family.
Linda was born on March 13, 1939 in Fond du lac to the late Benjamin and Clara (nee Hayes) Unferth. She graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1957. Linda was united in marriage to Lloyd Bonlender on September 27, 1958 at St. Martin’s in Ashford. Linda was a beloved Mother and Grandmother who cherished every moment with her family. She enjoyed crafting with her grandkids, crocheting, cooking, baking, singing, and playing cards with the family.
Those left to cherish Linda’s memory include her husband, Lloyd; four children, Loren Bonlender of Beaver Dam, Lance (Cyndi) Bonlender of Tucson, Arizona, Lonnie (Kay Pugh) Bonlender of Lomira, and Lori (Chris Bailey) Bonlender of Beaver Dam; three grandchildren, Jennifer Bonlender, Erin Unseth, and Tyler Bonlender; three sisters in-law, Betty Schrauth, Diane Flasch, and Rosemary Schrauth; and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and her in-laws, Raymond and Josephine Bonlender, Linda is preceded in death by her son, Leon Bonlender; three brothers and five sisters; four brothers in-law and two sisters in-law.
VISITATION: Linda’s family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at St. Kilian’s Catholic Church, N189 County Road W, Campbellsport, WI, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: A mass of Christian Burial will be held for Linda on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at St Kilian’s Catholic Church, at 1:00 p.m. with Father Neil officiating. Burial will take place following Mass at St. Kilian’s Cemetery.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Linda’s arrangements. Additional information can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
