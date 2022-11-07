June 30, 1948 - November 4, 2022 Merrill, WI - Linda L. Zastrow, of Merrill, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics in Madison.
Linda was born June 30, 1948, in Merrill, daughter of the late Elmer and Jeanette (Yonke) Lee. She married Dale W. Zastrow on August 12, 1967, at St. John Lutheran Church in Merrill. He survives. Linda graduated from Merrill High School in 1966. She also graduated from Milwaukee College of Cosmetology in 1967. Linda worked part-time as a hairstylist all her life. She also worked as a cook at St. John Lutheran School in Watertown from 1983 until 1996. Linda enjoyed cooking, sewing, dancing, camping, and traveling. She also really enjoyed the years she lived in Arizona.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Dale Zastrow of Merrill; son, Dean (Lynn) Zastrow of Presque Isle, WI; sister, Connie (Hugh) Lenox of Cambridge; nephew and niece, Jason (Megan) Londerville of Cambridge and Elizabeth Richter of Fort Atkinson; great nephews and great niece, Jameson, Evadne, and Dresden Richter; brother-in-law, Lane (Karen) Zastrow of Merrill; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Jeanette Lee; brother, Gary Lee; grandparents, Ervin and Esther Yonke and Archie and Elizabeth Lee; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Elaine Zastrow; and sister-in-law, Rita Campanile.
A private funeral service will be held. Entombment will take place in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.