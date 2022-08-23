Waterloo, WI - Linda L. Kowski, 77, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Lake Mills Health Center in Lake Mills.
Linda was born on March 23, 1945, in Beloit, the daughter of Lawrence and Gertrude (Pann) Wolff. She married Richard Kowski in 1965, and they were blessed with two children. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Marshall for many years. She worked for NorthStar Printing company for over 20 years. In her free time, she enjoyed stamping and making cards, she loved to cook, especially dinners for her family. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, and was a movie buff. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, most importantly her grandchildren whom she loved and cared for unconditionally.
Linda is survived by her children: Todd (Robin) Kowski and Bill (June) Kowski, grandchildren Katie, Ella, and Michael. Her siblings: Mykal (Vaughan) Amaré, Sandi (Don) LeDoux, Jim Riege, Scott (Theresa) Riege, and Lisa (Todd) Lee. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Marshall. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00am until the time of service.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home-Waterloo, is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
