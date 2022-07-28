September 17, 1955 - July 25, 2022
Watertown, WI - Lina A. Draeger, 66, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Watertown, WI - Lina A. Draeger, 66, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farmington with Rev. Joe Fricke officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the church altar guild or ladies' aid. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Lina Ann Ratliff was born on September 17, 1955, in Columbia, Missouri, daughter of Claude and Gloria (nee Deniston) Ratliff. She graduated from high school in Peru, Indiana, in 1974.
Lina was a loving wife and mother. On June 21, 1975, she married Richard A. Draeger in Peru, Indiana. Together they had two children, Kelly Lynn and Richard Allen Jr. Lina worked at Kwik Trip for over 20 years. She enjoyed volunteering, especially at Loaves & Fishes. Lina was active at church, serving on the ladies' aid, altar guild, and helping run the media during the service. She also enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and baking. Lina also enjoyed taking trips to Minnesota and spent 10 days in Shanghai, China
Lina is survived by two children, Kelly Lynn Hesse of Shakopee, MN; Dr. Richard Allen Draeger, Jr. of Watertown; two grandchildren, Michael Hesse, Jeremy Hesse; mother, Gloria Ratliff; siblings, Mary Ann (Eric) Hollarman of Peru, IN; Pamela Ratliff of Peru, IN; siblings-in-law, Brenda (Mike) Maki of Oconomowoc; Paula (Bobby) Weikert of Hartland; Kathy (Ted Driefke) Stukel of Oregon as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lina is preceded in death by her husband; father; sisters in infancy, Patricia and Alice Ratliff; parents-in-law, Robert and Florence (nee Behlke) Draeger.
