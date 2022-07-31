Lewis H. "Lewie" Johnson Jul 31, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 21, 1941 - July 27, 2022Lake Mills, WI - Lewis "Lewie" H. Johnson, 81, Lake Mills, died on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at his home.Friends may come to pay their respects from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Claussen Funeral Home.Private Family Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the family.www.claussenfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save