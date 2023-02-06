Leslie L. "Les" Bowling

Reeseville, WI - Leslie "Les" L. Bowling, 74 years, of Reeseville, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Monday, January 30, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.
Leslie was born on October 27, 1948 the son of Leslie W. and Helen J. (Kovich) Bowling in Detroit, Michigan. He was a graduate of Watertown High School. On April 4, 1970 in Sullivan, WI, he was united in marriage with Patricia "Trish" A. Goodson.
Les proudly served his country in the United States Navy stationed on the USS Intrepid during the Vietnam War. While in the service, Les worked as a machinist mate in the Engineering Department. Les had been a welder for over 42 years at area fabrication companies.
Les was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed car restoration. He was a talented artist and enjoyed drawing and sketching. His children fondly remember him drawing sketches for them to color. Les and his wife Trish enjoyed woodworking, furniture refinishing and home renovations together.
Les was a loving and dedicated father who will be deeply missed by his family.
Les is survived by his children: Jennylee (Bill) Prevost of Slaughter, Louisiana, Jodi Bowling of New Berlin and Les Bowling of Reeseville; his grandchildren: JB Brown, Sadie Brown, Meghan Van Buren and Jacobi Bowling; and his great grandchildren: A'maria Van Buren and Zyere Singleton; his sister Kathy Bowling of Watertown. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Trish in 2022, brothers Raymond Bowling and Theodore Kovich.
Les and Trish will be laid to rest together at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia, Wisconsin in the Spring of 2023.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
