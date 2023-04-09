Watertown, WI - Leona M. Kelm, 84, of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 3, 2023, at her home.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Matthew Martin officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home from noon until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Leona Marion Radke was born November 10, 1938, in Beaver Dam, daughter of Sydney and Cecilia (nee Mulvaney) Radke. She graduated from Juneau High School in 1956. Leona worked as an assembler at Hamlin Inc., De La Rue Cash Systems, and Karma Inc. In her earlier days, she was fond of embarking on camping adventures. Leona's devotion to the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers was unwavering, as she was an avid fan of both. Leona enjoyed bowling and going to the races. She loved spending her free time on her tablet.
Leona is survived by her children, Brenda (Doug) Clemmons of Watertown, Julie (Lennie) Holloway of Reeseville, Tammy Lilly of Janesville, Tracy (Tonya) Nimmer of Johnson Creek, Kim Lenz of Watertown, and Kari Kurtz of Watertown; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; family friends, Greenwood family; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Leona is preceded in death by her parents; son, Todd Korth; brothers, Herbie (Joyce) Radke and LeRoy (Donna) Radke; nieces, Wanda Radke and Nancy Radke and her dog Grady.
