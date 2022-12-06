Leo A. "Butch" Checkai Jr.

Neenah, WI - Leo "Butch" Checkai Jr., 79, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022. He was born on June 6, 1943 to Helen (Reynolds) and Leo Checkai Sr. in Tucson, AZ.
Leo was a graduate of Watertown High School, class of 1961. He played center on the varsity football team which had an undefeated season his senior year. He had a life-long love of football and playing the game helped shape his attitude towards life. "I never sat on the bench; I always played in the game." This was Leo's theme to live by; he lived life so that he didn't really have regrets. This was not only about sports, but his life philosophy.
Leo was devoted to his family, enjoyed the lake life, and was the life of every party. His love for his family was a guiding force and was instrumental in keeping a large family united even when its members were geographically far apart. He enjoyed hosting family parties and get-togethers and was very proud that in August 2022, he got nearly every member of his extended family to celebrate his traditional June Bash. Leo was also integral in his assistance in underwriting and distributing a family history book for each Checkai family member.
Leo was a gregarious individual who loved meeting, talking to, and making people laugh with his stories and never went anywhere without creating a new friend. Throughout his life, he was an avid Packers fan, enjoyed having an Old Fashioned while cruising the lake on his pontoon, and recently enjoyed spending time with his partner, Dianne, going to supper clubs, and enjoying rides in his convertible. Prior to her passing, Leo loved to travel with his wife, Cheri, and they had the opportunity to travel throughout the U.S. and Europe. They also attended the Packers' Super Bowl appearance in San Diego.
Leo was a devoted Christian and a pillar in his family and community. Each year he would donate hams at Christmas and made other charitable contributions to local organizations in remembrance of his late wife, Cheri. Leo's spirit, energy, and loving smile and laugh will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Leo is survived by his children: Craig Checkai, Kristeen (Mark) Ransavage, Sandy (Tim) Moore, Cindy (John) Mathison, Amy (Jeremy) Barthels, Dennis (Angi Ramirez); 8 grandchildren: Andrea Checkai (Bobby) Fortune, Jesse (Brenna) Ransavage, Ryan (Siri Imsland) Ransavage, Adam (Kelsi) Ransavage, Nicholas (Sarah Montrose) Moore, Charlotte Moore, Brett Mathison, Tia Mathison, and Braxton Schwab; two brothers: Ron (Anne) Checkai and Gary Checkai; and one sister, Linda (Doug) Smith. He is also survived by his beloved companion, Diana Guertes, who was his reason for getting up every day and brought great joy to his life.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl, and his parents: Leo and Helen Checkai.
A funeral service for Leo will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, W2037 Co. Rd. S, Freedom, WI. Visitation will begin at the church at 11:00 a.m. and will continue until the time of the service at noon. Interment will take place in St. Margarets Cemetery in Neenah. For online condolences please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
