November 12, 2022
Watertown, WI - Lawrence "Larry" L. Feder, 78, of Watertown, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at The Marquardt.
To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Feder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
November 12, 2022
Watertown, WI - Lawrence "Larry" L. Feder, 78, of Watertown, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at The Marquardt.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. James Backus officiating. Family and friends may visit on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Entombment, with military honors performed by American Legion Post 189, will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the church or The Marquardt 's Physical Therapy Department. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Lawrence "Larry" Lee Feder was born April 7, 1944, at St. Mary's Hospital in Watertown, son of Carl and Norma (nee Koshelnick) Feder. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1962. Larry served in the United States Army during Vietnam, where he was stationed as a MP in Germany. On May 31, 1969, Larry married the former Barbara Spoehr at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Watertown. He worked at Johnson Controls as an expediter for many years. Later in life, he worked at Bethesda before retiring in 2006. Larry was an avid Wisconsin Badgers fan. He also enjoyed the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. Larry was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and helped with Meals on Wheels.
Larry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barb of Watertown; daughter, Trisha (Tim) Vickman of Freedom; siblings, Lois Weideman, Ron (Elaine) Feder, Richard (Toni) Feder; siblings-in-law, Shirley Buss, Pauline (Jerry) Quinn; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents; siblings-in-law, Glenn Weideman, William Buss, Florence (Norman) Bowman, Marge (LaVern) Buss, Elmer Spoehr, Sandy (Asa) Tufts, Bob (Bev) Spoehr.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at The Marquardt, Commonheart Hospice, and the pastors at St. Mark's for the compassionate care they gave to Larry.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.