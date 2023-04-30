Watertown, WI - Lawrence E. Grosenick, 86, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Marquardt in Watertown.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon with Rev. Daniel Repp officiating. Burial will follow at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Lebanon. Relatives and friends may gather on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown and at the church on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family or to the charity of ones choice.
Lawrence Ernst Grosenick was born on August 9, 1936 in Watertown to Ernst and Meta (nee Huebner) Grosenick. Lawrence married Gertrude (Gertie) Windl on May 4, 1974 and they dairy farmed in Lebanon for many years. He is very proud to have passed on the family dairy farm to his son, Jim, who is the fourth generation.
Lawrence was passionate about helping the Lebanon community, farming, and the Fire Department. He was a dedicated member of the Lebanon Fire Department for over 60 years and served as the Assistant Fire Chief for 11 years. Lawrence was a founding member of the Lebanon EMS. He was a lifetime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon, serving as a board member and established a reserved balcony pew with his brother, Edgar. He served many years on the Universal Co-op Board in Lebanon. Lawrence was well known for his love of International tractors, a strong bond he shared with his sons and grandsons. He enjoyed playing sheepshead and bullhead fishing. Lawrence always made time to help a neighbor, family, or friend in need.
Lawrence is survived by his children: stepson Scott (Candy) Jung of Pembine, WI and Jim (Shelly) Grosenick of Lebanon; grandchildren: Tyler Jung, Dakota Jung, Madalynn Grosenick, Tucker Grosenick, and Corbin Grosenick; sister, Myrtle Grosenick of Watertown; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Grosenick of Watertown, Dorene Grosenick of Watertown, Janet Grosenick of Reeseville; as well as many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Gertie on January 20, 2020; siblings: Marvin Grosenick, Leroy Grosenick, Lucille Firari, Ernst Grosenick Jr., Arnold Grosenick, Edward Grosenick, Doris Hilgendorf, Ruth Grosenick, and Edgar Grosenick, brothers-in-law Milton Firari and Howard Hilgendorf.
