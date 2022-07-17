Watertown, WI - Lawrence A. Mohr, 98, of Watertown, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Park Ridge in Watertown.
Lawrence Albert Mohr was born January 27, 1924, son of Walter and Ruth (Gronert) Mohr, in the Town of Portland, Dodge County. Lawrence married the former Mercedes Dufenhorst on April 18, 1953, at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc. After completing eight years of school, he worked for several employers. The last two were at Fiberesin Industries and Dadant & Sons. He enjoyed his work as a beekeeper.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farmington at 2 p.m. with Rev. Joseph Fricke officiating. Family and friends may visit at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to Lakeside Lutheran High School or Immanuel Lutheran Church. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com
Lawrence is survived by sister, Charlotte Baars; sister-in-law, Lorraine Mohr; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife on June 22, 2022. He is further preceded in death by parents; brothers, Everett and Victor Mohr; sister, Georgene (Robert) Fredrich; brother-in-law, Harold Baars.
