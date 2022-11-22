LaVerne J. Brunner

December 13, 1932 - November 22, 2022
Fort Atkinson, WI - LaVerne Jeanette Brunner, 89, passed away on November 22, 2022 at Sienna Crest of Fort Atkinson.
LaVerne was born December 13, 1932, in Milwaukee, the daughter of George and Ruth (Ziesmer) Sparrow. Her youthful years were spent with the Milwaukee County Children's Home and the Wisconsin Foster Care System. Although LaVerne made her way out, she never forgot the people who cared for her and supported her along the way. In 1950, she married Ervin Brunner and together they traveled many paths, working at first at several farms in the suburbs of Milwaukee and eventually buying their own farm near Jefferson. Years later, they sold the farm to purchase a small tavern in Ixonia, and then went on to work for Watertown Metals for over 20 years. The couple retired at a small farmette near Hubbleton. Like many of her generation, LaVerne was never afraid of working hard to accomplish whatever task was at hand. She loved her independence and had a bit of a restless spirit within her. She was always on the move and never sat idle for long.
LaVerne is survived by: her children Peter (Denise) Brunner of Watertown, Roy (Bobbi) Brunner of Lake Mills, and Bonnie (Tom) Schoolman of Tomah; ten grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister Berdell Heberer; brother Bernard Sparrow; daughter-in-law Carol; and special friend Wayne Schultz of Theresa. LaVerne is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
LaVerne is preceded in death by: her parents; husband Ervin Sr.; son Ervin Brunner Jr.; sister Mildred Callies; and brother George Sparrow.
Per LaVerne's wishes, no formal services will be held at this time.
May she now get the rest that always eluded her life, because she certainly has earned it.
Goodbye, Mom.
The Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home of Watertown is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com.
