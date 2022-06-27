December 7, 1935 - June 24, 2022
Watertown, WI - LaVern H. Lenius, 86, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Watertown with Pastor Terry Larson officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated to the Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church Capital Campaign. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
LaVern Harold Lenius was born on December 7, 1935 to Ewald and Selma (nee May) Lenius in Watertown. He graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1953. He then attended the University of Wisconsin Madison Agriculture Short Course, graduating in March of 1954. LaVern then joined the United States Army from 1954-1956. He served in Germany, Austria, and Fort Leonard Wood, MO, in the Counter Intelligence Corps. (CIC).
On March 2, 1957, he married Carol Keiner at the Lake Mills Methodist Church. He was a dairy farmer most of his life and enjoyed having developed an outstanding Holstein herd. He also drove semi truck over much of the Midwest and East Coast for Schweiger Furniture in Jefferson. He was a member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Watertown and had served on the church board. He was a member of the Waterloo American Legion Post #233, former general leader of the Indian Garden 4-H Club as well as a member of the Town of Shields Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren in sports, and showing cattle at the county fair, where they continued his adventures of playing football and showing cattle himself. His life-long passion was playing cards (sheepshead, euchre, and rook) with friends and relatives. In his retirement years he and Carol traveled much of the United States and made a trip to Europe to see the places he had been at during his military years.
LaVern is survived by his wife Carol Lenius of Watertown; children: Julie (Fred) Guenterberg of Watertown, Steve Lenius of Hawkins, WI, Joni Murphy of Eden Prairie, MN, Wendy (Scott) Umland of Watertown, Scott (Theresa Schmidt) Lenius of Watertown, Brian Lenius of Santa Fe, NM; grandchildren: Cassie Guenterberg, Aaron (Ashley) Guenterberg, Ryan Murphy, Lauren (fiance Matt Bailey) Murphy, Zackery (Meghan Mueller) Umland, Weston Umland, Lee Ann (Devin Godager) Umland, Marquelle (Paige) Schmidt; brother-in-law Ken Keiner; sister-in-law Jane Lenius; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Noah Guenterberg; sisters: Mabel (Clarence) Mielke, Doris (Fred) Zimmerman; brothers: Clarence (Esther) Lenius, Earl Lenius, Lloyd Lenius.