Lavern E. "Vern" Schumann

Watertown, WI - Lavern "Vern" E. Schumann, 76, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Vern was born on January 19, 1946, in Watertown, the son of William and Ruth (Kuerschner) Schumann. He married the love of his life Carol Cayan on April 27, 1968 at St. Henry's in Watertown, and the couple enjoyed 54 years of marriage. Vern was a 1964 graduate of Watertown High School. After High School he proudly served our country in the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam War. Vern worked as a police officer with the City of Watertown for 30 years retiring as a Lieutenant Detective. After his time in the service, he was a long time member of the Watertown American Legion post #189 and the VFW Post #3709, where he was active with the Honor Guard. In his free time he would run bingo at the VFW post, played cards, went on frequent camping and fishing trips, tended his garden, and spent lots of time cutting the grass on his riding lawn mower. In his younger years he enjoyed dancing. Vern had a heart of gold and would help people whenever possible. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a servant to his country, his community and his family.
Vern is survived by his wife, children: Julie (Jim) Herschleb, Todd (Jen) Schumann, and Mark (Anne) Schumann, 6 grandchildren: Autumn, Brooke, Adam, Hayden, Karlie, and Brady, siblings: Carol Sterwald, Linda (Tim) Dunlap, and David (Pat) Schumann. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother in-law Dick Sterwald, and best friend Jim Nyland.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. Ray Bezanson presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 2:00pm until the time of service.
The family would like to thank the staff of Marquardt Hospice and VA Hospital and for the care and compassion given to Vern.
