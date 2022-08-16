Lavern E. "Vern" Schumann
January 19, 1946 - August 14, 2022

Watertown, WI - Lavern "Vern" E. Schumann, 76, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

