Watertown, WI - Larry D. Crawford, 82, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
Larry Delbert Crawford was born on February 21, 1940, to Helen & Delbert Crawford in Portage, Wisconsin. He received his teaching degree from UW-Stevens Point and his master's degree from UW-Whitewater. Larry was an English Teacher with the Oconomowoc school system for 32 years, retiring in May of 1999.
His retirement was spent serving the Watertown Community through the Watertown Food Pantry and as an organist and pianist at United Methodist Church in Johnson Creek. Larry also enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, playing cards and games, and acting as host to the many song birds and squirrels that would visit his backyard feeders.
Larry was married on August 13, 1966, to Cheryl Stefferud at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cashton, Wisconsin. Their marriage was blessed with 2 children; daughter Lois (Paul) Lowry, and son Andrew, as well as two grandchildren; Philip and Elizabeth Lowry.
Larry is further survived by his brother, James (Kathryn) Crawford; sister, Deb and (Don) Lee.
A private committal service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, at a later date. The family wishes to thank Aurora Hospital Summit and Lake Country Care Services for their care of Larry. Memorials, if desired, may be given to the Watertown Food Pantry.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Crawford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.