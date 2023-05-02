Lana Murle Johnson
Buy Now

March 14, 1943 - April 27, 2023 Middleton, WI - Lana Murle Johnson, 80, of Middleton, WI died on April 27, 2023. Lana was born March 14, 1943, in Burke, South Dakota, to Orlin and Murle (Tarr) Siedenburg. She grew up on a farm near Dallas, South Dakota and attended a one room schoolhouse. In the winter of 1952, Lana, 8 years old, was stranded alone after school on the farm when a deadly blizzard struck South Dakota. Lana demonstrated a toughness and resolve that stayed with her throughout her life, taking care of herself overnight before finding her way along a barbed wire fence to the neighbor’s house, about a 1.5-mile walk, the next day as the storm subsided. Events of this story were later published in a book and magazine portraying her courage and bravery.

After graduating from Gregory High School in 1961, she went on to obtain her bachelor’s degree in Education in 1965 and Master of Arts from the University of South Dakota in 1970. Lana married Dennis Leigh Johnson on February 5th, 1966, in Gregory, South Dakota. The two had met on a blind date when they were both students at the University of South Dakota. Dennis, an engineer, worked for various companies including Swift & Co., Louis Rich Co. and Oscar Meyer. Lana and Dennis lived in Sioux City, Iowa; Grand Island, Nebraska: Woodridge, Illinois; Iowa City, Iowa and Middleton, Wisconsin. Throughout their journeys they felt fortunate and blessed to have met and enjoyed so many wonderful people that became lifelong friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Lana Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.