Kenneth L. Wenzel

Sun Prairie, WI - The Reverend Kenneth Lloyd Wenzel, age 75, was welcomed into his Savior's arms on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born on August 16, 1947 in Winner, SD to the Reverend Lloyd and Irma (nee Engel) Wenzel.
Ken was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Renville, MN in 1961. He attended Martin Luther High School in New Ulm, MN, and was a 1969 graduate of Northwestern College in Watertown, WI. His ministerial education was completed when he graduated with the class of 1973 from Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon, WI.
He married Jane Feller (RN) of Hustisford, WI on August 26, 1972. They celebrated 50 years of marriage this year. Ken and Jane have been blessed with three daughters, Jill, Kara, and Kimberly, along with 4 grandchildren. As his family, we learned by his example how to show great compassion in our lives.
During his college years he worked as a painter and also for the US Forest Service in Idaho as a fire fighter and disease controller. He toured Alaska and the Al-Can highway. Ken enjoyed several kinds of woodworking over the years - most recently wood carving. He was a gifted intricate wood carver and honed those skills by attending several classes in Indiana. He also enjoyed researching family genealogy, travelling and gardening.
Ken was a dedicated servant of the Lord for 50 years. He began his service assigned as a vicar in Benton Harbor, MI. His first call was to a tri-parish in Winnett, Melstone, and Lavina, Montana. He would drive 215 miles every Sunday to serve all three parishes. He learned to drive over unmarked prairie roads, and helped the cowboys with cattle roundup and brandings. Fjording a river to get to a ranch was not uncommon. His service continued at St. John's Lutheran Church and School in Peshtigo, WI, and St. Paul's Lutheran Church and school in Wonewoc, WI.
In 1997, Ken and his family moved to Sun Prairie, WI where he served as the hospital chaplain for Madison Institutional Ministries which eventually merged with Wisconsin Lutheran Institutional Ministries. He also served as the UW Hospital pediatric chaplain. Along with visitations at the Madison area hospitals, he made visits to the prisons at Prairie Du Chien and Boscobel and also the Dane County Jail. He lectured on PTSD and suicide. He was gifted with a passion for sharing the Gospel and that along with his caring, kind and empathetic heart brought comfort to numerous souls in difficult times. He continued to serve part time with Institutional Ministries until his death.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife Jane, his dear children Jill (William C.) Pfund of Hartford, WI, Kara (Barry) Waters of Midland, MI, Kimberly Wenzel of Madison, WI; his beloved grandchildren, Amelia and William Pfund, Abryanna and Ella Waters; his sisters Ellen (Bill) Kesting, Carol (Gene) Lake, Nadine (Ray) Pahnke; his brother Larry Wenzel; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, the Reverend Lloyd and Irma Wenzel.
Visitation will be held at Eastside Ev. Lutheran Church in Madison, WI on Friday, October 21 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 pm. Reverend Nathan Berg officiating. Private inurnment to follow at a later date.
The family would like your memorials to go to Eastside Ev. Lutheran Church in Madison, WI or Institutional Ministries. Flowers may be sent to Eastside Ev. Lutheran Church. The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home - Hartford is serving the family.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the funeral home for their compassionate assistance during this difficult time.
