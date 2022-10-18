Kenneth L. Wenzel
August 16, 1947 - October 15, 2022

Sun Prairie, WI - The Reverend Kenneth Lloyd Wenzel, age 75, was welcomed into his Savior's arms on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born on August 16, 1947 in Winner, SD to the Reverend Lloyd and Irma (nee Engel) Wenzel.

