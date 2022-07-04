Kenneth "Ken" G. Meyer

Watertown, WI - Kenneth G. Meyer, 83, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Kenneth George Meyer was born on November 6, 1938, in Watertown to George and Agatha (Breunig) Meyer.
Most of his career was spent as a Route Salesman and most recently was with Jays Potato Chips. He also owned and operated his own painting business. Ken enjoyed gardening and fishing.
Ken is survived by his children: David (Cindy) Meyer of Watertown, Debbie (Gerry) Bukatz of Watertown, Daniel (Michelle) Meyer of Beaver Dam, grandchildren: Jamie Meyer, Cody Melchior, Jessica Melchior, Daniel Jr. (Stacey Ann) Meyer, Austin Meyer, Joelena (Dylan) Setzer, Cassie (Anthony) Wiedmer, numerous great-grandchildren, special friend: Rae Ambord of Watertown, a sister: Agatha Ritter of Westby, sister-in-law: Linda Meyer of Madison, as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: George & Agatha Meyer, brother; Ronnie Meyer, two sisters: Joanne and Kathleen, grandson: Jason Twaite and former wife Margaret Meyer.
