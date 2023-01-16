Watertown, WI - Kenneth J. Rosinski Sr., 81 of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at noon at St. Bernard's Catholic Church with Father Michael Johnson officiating. Family and friends may visit at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the mass. Burial will be at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Cudahy, Wisconsin. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the family or St. Jude's Research Hospital. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Kenneth J. Rosinski Sr. was born on December 27, 1941, at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee, son of Roy and Esther (nee Baranowski) Rosinski. He graduated from South Milwaukee High School in 1959. From there, Ken enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Alaska and Utah from 1959 until 1963. Ken was a surgical technician during his time in the Air Force and continued part time at St. Francis Hospital during his college years. After returning home, Ken attended Marquette University and then transferred to UW-Whitewater where he earned his B.S in Education in 1969 and his Master's Degree in 1975. Ken married the former Josephine Kaminski on November 28, 1969, in Milwaukee. They soon moved to Watertown, where he taught U.S. History, American Problems and World Geography at Watertown High School for 33 years. Early in his career, he helped coach the freshman football team and was a ticket manager for varsity football. Ken also taught for a short time at MATC in Watertown.
Ken was a man of many interests. His time in the Air Force created a love of history and aviation. In their younger days, Ken and Jo enjoyed going to dances. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who trained all his hunting dogs. Ken loved gardening, and his favorite flowers were roses. At one point he had 200 rose bushes in his gardens. Ken loved to bowl and was in many leagues over the years. His hobbies also included collecting model trains and taking care of his tropical fish. Ken was a former member of the Watertown Moose Lodge. Later in life, Ken and Jo enjoyed taking their Corvettes for drives and became members of Jefferson Collectibles Car Club and Columbia County Corvette Club. Ken renewed his love of guitar playing and practiced Tai Chi in his retirement, but most of all Ken loved spending time with his wife, children and spoiling his grandchildren. Ken's favorite saying to everyone he met was " Just remember, be good but have fun!"
Ken was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years on January 12, 2021. Ken is survived by his children, Kenneth (Jill) Rosinski, Kimberly Rosinski, Jacqueline Rosinski, all of Watertown and James (Alesa) Rosinski of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Cassandra Rosinski, Jenna Rosinski, Brady Rosinski, and Anne Wontor; nephews, Matthew (Rebecca) Livingstone and Michael (Carrie) Schneck; and niece, Amy (Haley) Pavlopoulos.
He was further preceded in death by his parents and cousins.
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Rosinski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.