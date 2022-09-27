Lowell, WI - Kenneth E. "Kozi" Kozikowski found peace in the loving arms of his lord and savior, Jesus Christ, on Sept. 5, 2022.
He was the loving husband of 40 years to Deborah Kozikowski; proud father of Jacob (Kelly) and Sara Kozikowski; loving brother of sisters, Susan, Kathy (Larry) Hood; but most importantly proud "Papa" to Elyse, Korey, Ben, and Kacee.
Early in his adult life he served in the United States Army, and this remained important to him throughout the rest of his life. Kozi took great pride in everything he did, including his 38-year career as a local union iron worker having worked on many great buildings such as AmFam, Brewer Stadium, Children's Hospital, and many more. After retiring, he found relaxation in gardening, cooking, church, men's prayer group, hunting, and fishing. More often than not, he could be found out on the lake catching his limit for our weekly fish fry!
Kozi's love for the Lord came first and that could be felt by everyone. His humor, quick wit, and infectious smile will live within us all and be remembered in all our cherished memories and stories. The price of love is great, and today we grieve the loss of a man who we deeply miss.
Our family would like to thank the staff, nurses, and doctors that cared for him and all the family and friends who lift us up in their prayers during this difficult time.
There will be a celebration of life at the VFW in Lowell, Wisconsin in the spring of 2023.
