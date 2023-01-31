Kenneth E.E. Radloff

Lake Mills, WI - Kenneth Ernest Edward Radloff, 83, of Lake Mills, Wi died January 27, 2023, at the Lake Mills Health Center.
Born July 2, 1939, to the late Walter and Rosa Radloff of Lake Mills, Wisconsin
Survivors include two daughters, Debra (Michael) Jardine, Lori Weide; one son, Todd (Wendy) Radloff, all of Lake Mills; grandchildren, Michelle (Cliff) Hagedorn, Ashley Weide, Dustin (Kelly) Weide, Derek (Shenelle) Jardine, Brianna Radloff, Wyatt Radloff, Noah Radloff; great grandchildren, KC Hagedorn, Devin Weide, Bristol Weide, Keirslee Hagedorn, and Kynlee Hagedorn.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Shirley (Schroeder) Radloff, son, Brian Radloff; son-in-law, Douglas Weide; sister, Marge Bartelt; brother, Robert Radloff; and sister, Shirley Yahn.
Ken lived in Lake Mills his entire life, graduating from Lake Mills High School in 1958. He worked for the Sentry grocery store for 25 years as well as Planar and Hamlin. Ken was a great lover of all sports and played for the Lake Mills High School basketball, football, and baseball teams. Later, he would add bowling to his list of sports enjoyed.
In more recent years he enjoyed his time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, taking rides around the town, and gambling for fun.
Ken was a member of the Lake Mills United Methodist Church.
A Celebration of Ken's Life was held in conjunction with his wife's celebration of life at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 28, 2023.