Kathleen F. "Kathy" Klingbeil

October 15, 1949 - October 8, 2022

Fort Atkinson, WI - Kathleen (Kathy) Frances Klingbeil, of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, beloved mother and loving grandma, passed away on October 8, 2022 after a brave battle with cancer. Kathy was born on October 15, 1949 to Barbara and Forrest Melius in Watertown, Wisconsin. She was the youngest of 5 children. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1967 and attended The University of Wisconsin - Whitewater, earning an Education Degree and eventually a Masters Degree in Counseling. Growing up she spent lots of time playing with cousins in the neighborhood and enjoying family time at Moose Lake, near Hayward, WI.

