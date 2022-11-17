Karen Ruth (Schneiderwent) Klug
July 11, 1941 - November 10, 2022 Naples, FL - The Lord called Karen Ruth Klug, nee Schneiderwent, home on November 10, 2022. She died at age 81 in her home of natural causes.

Karen was born on July 11,1941 in Shawano, WI. She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1959. On August 22,1959 she married her high school sweetheart Arlo Klug. They started married life in Fort Atkinson. There she became the loving mother of 3 children and earned her degree in Education at UW-Whitewater. In the summer of ’72 the family moved to Watertown, WI and Karen began her teaching career at St. John’s Lutheran School. The years she taught were briefly interrupted with the birth of their 4th child. She used some of that gap time to earn her Synod Certification from Dr. Martin Luther College. She loved sharing the message of God’s salvation to the little ones, guiding all the kindergarteners in her care. In 2003 she took a Call to be the director of Our Savior’s Lutheran pre-school in Naples, FL. After a few years, she retired from teaching but continued to make Naples her home.

