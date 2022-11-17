Karen Ruth (Schneiderwent) Klug

July 11, 1941 - November 10, 2022 Naples, FL - The Lord called Karen Ruth Klug, nee Schneiderwent, home on November 10, 2022. She died at age 81 in her home of natural causes.
Karen was born on July 11,1941 in Shawano, WI. She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1959. On August 22,1959 she married her high school sweetheart Arlo Klug. They started married life in Fort Atkinson. There she became the loving mother of 3 children and earned her degree in Education at UW-Whitewater. In the summer of ’72 the family moved to Watertown, WI and Karen began her teaching career at St. John’s Lutheran School. The years she taught were briefly interrupted with the birth of their 4th child. She used some of that gap time to earn her Synod Certification from Dr. Martin Luther College. She loved sharing the message of God’s salvation to the little ones, guiding all the kindergarteners in her care. In 2003 she took a Call to be the director of Our Savior’s Lutheran pre-school in Naples, FL. After a few years, she retired from teaching but continued to make Naples her home.
Karen loved to cook and read. She also enjoyed nature, gardening, travel and live theatre. She loved to socialize and visit friends and family. She led the Lutheran Girl Pioneers for years at St. John’s Watertown. After moving to Naples and in retirement she became busier than ever. She was involved at her community clubhouse, played cards and dominoes regularly with friends, sang in her church choir, led the church ladies’ group, was the Queen of a Red Hats group, and volunteered at the local Chamber of Commerce Tourist welcome office. She also hosted several international teachers in her home with the Education First organization and traveled throughout Europe as well as taking many cruises, including one to Australia.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband Arlo Klug, son Mark, her parents Oren and Verna Schneiderwent, her brother Norman and sister Shirley Brown.
Karen is survived by her children Steven Klug and his wife Beth, Kristine Blauert and her husband Timothy, Kevin Klug and his wife Gretchen. Grandchildren Rodderick Klug, Ethan Klug, Danielle Klug, Jacob Klug, Madelynn Klug, Faith Blauert and Isaac Blauert; Seven great-grandchildren; Sisters Jean Schevers, Barbara Jaquith and Connie Hoffman; and many many friends.
Visitation will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Watertown, WI, on Friday, November 25, 2022 from 1-3 pm. The funeral will follow at 3 pm with a luncheon after the service.
Suggested memorials are Martin Luther College Student Assistance Fund or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital Cancer Research Fund.
To plant a tree in memory of Karen Klug as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.