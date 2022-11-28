Karen L. Smith
June 26, 1940 - November 26, 2022

Watertown, WI - Karen L. Smith, born on June 26, 1940, died at the age of 82 on Nov. 26, 2022, surrounded by her family. Her parents were Harold and Alma Abrahamson. Karen graduated from Waukesha South High School. She married Wendell C. Smith on May 28, 1960. They bought their first home near Lapham Peak State Park in Delafield. Together, they raised 3 children; Kim, Pam, and Jay. In 1970, the family moved to their Lebanon area dairy farm, where Karen continued to live after Wendell's passing. She used her Associate Degree to pursue her career as Purchasing Clerk at Watertown Memorial Hospital. She made many friends during her time there.

