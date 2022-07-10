Watertown, WI - Karen I. Baron, 75, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Heritage Homes in Watertown, Wisconsin.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 4 p.m., at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Loggans officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Walnut Hill Cemetery, in Baraboo, at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Karen Irene Schweitzer was born on April 29, 1947, in Chicago to Jacob and Arlene (nee Bump) Schweitzer. Karen grew up in Baraboo, WI.
She was a compassionate person, often helping wherever she could and an encouragement to her many friends and family. Karen was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Watertown.
Karen is survived by her children; Cammie (Clay) Templeton and Tom (Corrine) Baron, grandchildren; Steven Knudtson, Garret Baron, Liberty Baron, and Justice Baron, great-granddaughter; Kaylee; as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Rosemary Workman, Bill Schweitzer and Tom Schweitzer.
