Karen A. (Chartier) Miller

Watertown, WI - Karen A. Miller, 77, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Nicholas Quinnett officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the church or charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Karen Ann Chartier was born on May 28, 1945, at her home in Concord, daughter of Clarence and Violet (nee Blank) Chartier. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1964. In her younger years, Karen was employed at Schweiger Furniture. On June 25, 1966, she married Dennis Miller at St. Stephen's Church in Concord. She was later employed at Watertown Metals as an assembler. Karen was an avid reader. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, gardening and taking care of her granddogs. In her spare time, she enjoyed decorating the house for every season and holiday. Most of all, Karen loved spending time with her family.
Karen is survived by two daughters, Christine (Marc) Schilling and Becky (fiance Matt Zickert) Miller, all of Watertown; two grandchildren, Monica (Travis) Bitters of Watertown and Colton (Alex Minton) Schellinger of Chicago; siblings, Barbara (Don) Reinke, Sandra Simmons, Susan (Jim) Kaap, and Michael Chartier; granddogs, Peanut and Maddi; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Karen is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother-in-law Nick Simmons.
The family would like to thank nurses Echo, Kaia and Karen at Aurora at Home Hospice Care for their care and support the past several months.
To plant a tree in memory of Karen Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.