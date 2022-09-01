Valders, WI - Julie Ann Koenig, 60, of Valders passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers.
Julie was born on February 28, 1962, in Watertown to Lyle and Diane (Callies) Blasing. Julie was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church. She was a graduate of Watertown High School and then furthered her education at Lakeshore Technical College. Julie married Gerard Koenig on April 1, 2011. Over the years, Julie worked as a phlebotomist in the lab at Watertown Memorial Hospital and spent the last 20 years working as a certified medical assistant at Holy Family Hospital in Manitowoc. Julie was a beautiful-free spirited soul and enjoyed fishing and gardening. She also had a taste for wine and took interest in wine making. She had an extreme love for lobster, but most of all, she cherished spending time with her family.
Julie is survived by her husband, Gerard; her children, Andrew Melchior, Kayla Gray, and Aaron Scherer; grandchildren, Riley Corrao and Emma Gray; her mom, Diane Blasing; stepchildren, Stacey (Ryan) Bemenek and Landon Koenig; step-grandchildren, Adrian and Cora; sisters, Jan Blasing and Sandra (Mark) Van Beem; brother-in-law Todd Hamann and many brother and sister-in-laws of her husband's siblings. She is further survived by nieces and nephews, Vicki Van Beem, Jeff Van Beem, James Dehnert, Paige (Zach Arnett) Hamann, Olivia (Austen) Wolf, along with other relatives and friends. Julie was preceded in death by her dad, Lyle Blasing; sister, Sharon Hamann; and infant sister, Peggy Sue Blasing; and two stepchildren from a previous marriage, Heather Mullin and Joe Seibert.
A Celebration of Julie's life will be held on Saturday, September 10th, 2022, at 12:30pm to 3:30pm at Emmet Town Hall with a few words being spoken by Pr. Carina Schiltz from Immanuel Lutheran Church around 2:30.
