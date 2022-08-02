Julie Ann (Blasing) Koenig

February 28, 1962 - July 26, 2022 Valders, WI - Julie Ann Koenig, 60, of Valders passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers.
Julie was born on February 28, 1962 in Watertown to Lyle and Diane (Callies) Blasing. Julie was a graduate of Watertown High School and then furthered her education and received her Associates Degree in Nursing from Lakeshore Technical College. Julie married Gerard Koenig on April 1, 2011. Over the years, Julie was a nurse at Watertown Memorial Hospital and spent the last 20 years at Holy Family Hospital in Manitowoc. Julie enjoyed fishing, gardening, wine making and spending time with her family.
Julie is survived by her husband: Gerard; her children: Andrew Melchior, Kayla Gray, and Aaron Scherer; grandchildren: Riley Jo and Emma May; her mom: Diane Blasing; step-children: Stacey (Ryan) Bemenek, and Landon Koenig; step-grandchildren: Adrian, and Cora; sisters: Jan Blasing and Sandra (Mark) Van Beem; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Wesley Koenig, Gloria Steffen, Joe (Ti) Koenig, Bob (Linda) Koenig, Mark (Lisa) Koenig, Eugene Koenig, Ralph (Carol) Koenig, Francis Koenig, Mary (Lee) Evenson, Monica Koenig, and Larry (Pam) Koenig. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Julie was preceded in death by her dad: Lyle Blasing; sister: Sharon Hamann; and infant sister: Peggy Blasing.
A memorial service to celebrate Julie’s life will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 6:00 pm at Christianson and Deja Funeral Home, 202 S. Liberty St. Valders, with Deacon Al Boedlt officiating. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the funeral home from 3:00 pm until the time of service at 6:00 pm.