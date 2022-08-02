Julie Ann (Blasing) Koenig
February 28, 1962 - July 26, 2022 Valders, WI - Julie Ann Koenig, 60, of Valders passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers.

Julie was born on February 28, 1962 in Watertown to Lyle and Diane (Callies) Blasing. Julie was a graduate of Watertown High School and then furthered her education and received her Associates Degree in Nursing from Lakeshore Technical College. Julie married Gerard Koenig on April 1, 2011. Over the years, Julie was a nurse at Watertown Memorial Hospital and spent the last 20 years at Holy Family Hospital in Manitowoc. Julie enjoyed fishing, gardening, wine making and spending time with her family.

