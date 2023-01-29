Joyce R. (Kunz) Kelm

Lake Mills, WI - Joyce Ruth Kelm of Lake Mills passed away on January 25, 2023. She was 80 years old. Joyce was born on September 16, 1942, to Herbert and Hazel Kunz. She grew up in Neosho, WI, attended school in Neosho, and graduated from Hartford Union High School in 1960. After high school, she attended business school in Milwaukee.
Joyce loved attending her high school class reunions and missed very few of them. She was an animal lover and always had a dog or cat. In recent years she had several rescue cats. Her present feline companions, Bonnie and Clyde, will miss her dearly. She also had a big heart for kids. She became Grandma Joyce to many of them.
Joyce enjoyed doing different kinds of craft projects and attending art and crafting shows with Cindy & Ken. She would often make things for family and friends. Some of the crafts were macrame' or putting puzzles together for gifts. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Joyce enjoyed camping and fishing. So much so that she lived at River Bend Campground for many years. There she would drive her golf cart around to visit everyone, and her visits were enjoyed by all. Joyce worked at Marquardt Manor in Watertown and later for Crepaco in Lake Mills as an assembler. She attended Real Hope Community Church in Lake Mills.
Joyce is survived by her brother, Roger Kunz of Neosho, and his wife Cynthia, special friends Cindy and Ken Bourassa, ex-husband and longtime friend Russ Braatz, and longtime family friend Robert (Bobby) Steigerwald. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Hazel Kunz, husband Dick Kelm, brothers Dale and Kenneth, and sister-in-law Jeanne Kunz.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com
