Joyce M. (Vick) Saniter
March 12, 1936 - April 11, 2023

Watertown, WI - Joyce Marie Vick was born on March 12, 1936, to Henry J. and Maria A. (nee Hilker) Vick. She was the youngest of their four children. Joyce was baptized into our Lord's family on April 12 at St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Watertown.

