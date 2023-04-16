Joyce M. (Vick) Saniter

Watertown, WI - Joyce Marie Vick was born on March 12, 1936, to Henry J. and Maria A. (nee Hilker) Vick. She was the youngest of their four children. Joyce was baptized into our Lord's family on April 12 at St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Watertown.
All four siblings in turn attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse. Joyce went to St. Mark's school in 8th grade and was confirmed at the end of that year. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1954.
On August 3, 1957, Joyce married Leroy "Leeps" Saniter and joined him in membership at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church next door to her previous congregation.
Together, they had two children, Cynthia Marie and Timothy Leroy. Just two and a half years after their marriage, Leroy suffered a near-fatal heart attack which disabled him from work.
Joyce left her position at Otto Biefeld Company, and they opened Saniter's Sport Shop, right in their front yard. Thru many hospitalizations, including early coronary bypass surgery (66th in the country) Leroy was uncomplaining and remained strong in his faith, and a loving husband and father. Thru friends at the store, he was able to often enjoy his favorite pastime, fishing and to teach his son the sport.
Joyce held numerous secretarial positions throughout her life, before and after the store, the first for attorney Joe Schultz, the last for 20 years as Chaplaincy Secretary at Bethesda Lutheran Home.
Joyce loved gardening and with a great deal of help from her son, made her whole yard a garden. Many passers-by walked thru it with her. Joyce's special times were: a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Israel and Germany, traveling thru neighboring countries in Europe; camping and fishing with family, canoe trips to the MN Boundary waters and Quetico Provincial Park, and Being able to introduce both her children to the beauty of wilderness and camping.
God blessed Joyce with a close and loving family her entire life, from her parents who were always ready to lend a hand, to special nieces to her daughter, Cindy, who shared her home; to her son Tim, who was never too busy to do so much for them.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy; daughter, Cynthia "Cindy"; parents; sister, Gertrude (Harley) Stueber; brothers, Donald and Ralph Vick; sisters-in-law, Janet Vick and Shirley Saniter; brothers-in-law, Wayne Saniter, Kenneth Saniter, and Melvin Saniter.
Joyce is survived by her son, Tim (Janice) Saniter; granddaughters, Anne (Patrick) Larson, and Megan Saniter; great-grandchildren, Liam Larson; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Nicholas Quinnett officiating. Family and friends may visit at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Her reminder to all: God is always in control.
To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Saniter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.