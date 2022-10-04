Jefferson, WI - Joyce M. Schwartz, 92, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at The Way and The Light in Jefferson.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Pastor James Backus officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. Mark's Lutheran Church.
Joyce Mae Heine was born on May 18, 1930 to Edwin and Hattie (Drews) Heine in Helenville. On July 27, 1956 she married Harold Schwartz. He preceded her in death in 1999.
Joyce worked at Hinkle Toy Factory and later for several years in maintenance for Housing Urban Development (HUD) Watertown East. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. Joyce loved to embroider.
She is survived by her son Wayne (Ann) Schwartz and daughter Julie Wilde both of Watertown; granddaughter, Mindy Saltzmann; great-grandson, Noah Saltzmann; sister-in-law Irene Kittel, a brother-in-law Robert Mittag; as well as other relatives and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings: Alvin Heine, Dolores Potratz, Marilyn Gronert, Myron Heine.
