Watertown, WI - Joyce M. Gottschalk, 88, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St Henry Catholic Church in Watertown with Fr. Vincent Brewer officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Joyce Mary Rohloff was born on September 7, 1933 in Watertown, WI to Erwin Rohloff and Mary Roark. She graduated Watertown High School. After her marriage to Clarence Scher in 1952 They moved to Arizona and later moved back to Wisconsin to pursue a dairy farming dream.
Clarence was killed in a car accident. Joyce married Robert Gottschalk in 1969. Robert and Joyce owned and operated Dreamland roller rink in Watertown.
Joyce loved to travel and she loved her many dogs over the years. She enjoyed playing the organ for her Marquardt audience.
Joyce is survived by her husband Robert Gottschalk of Watertown; sons: David and (Debra Scher) of Watertown, Tom Gottschalk of Watertown, Daughters: Cindy and (Doug Matuszak) of Watertown, Jean and (Randy Schroeder) of Dalton, WI, and Mary Kasprzak of Michigan. 13 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Clarence Scher, granddaughter Elizabeth Petty, great granddaughter Emme Scher.
To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Gottschalk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.