February 24, 1955 - May 21, 2022
Waukesha, WI - Joyce L. Jeffers passed away unexpectedly on May 21, 2022, at her home in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Joyce Louise Kottwitz was born February 24, 1955, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Watertown. She attended St. Mark’s Lutheran Grade School and was a 1974 graduate of Watertown High School.
Along with her trademark contagious laugh, Joyce will always be remembered for her kind, giving spirit and love for her family and friends. She enjoyed hosting parties, collecting fine wines, dining out, giving gifts, and just sharing fun times. Joyce especially cherished the visits with her daughter, son-in-law and four grandchildren in Nebraska. She was a gifted seamstress, certified sous chef, and had an officiant certification. Joyce built friendships at her workplaces throughout her life. Many knew her from the Gobbler, Donny’s Girl, Ira L. Henry Company, Stein Mart, Sam’s Club, Walmart, and Mount Calvary Lutheran Preschool.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Mark Jeffers of Waukesha; daughter, Kristina (Dan) Alexander (née Stangler) of Bellevue, NE; grandchildren, Jason, Jocelyn, Audrey, and Aaron; sisters, Karen (Tom) Radtke of Watertown, Barbara (George) Bahn of Monroe, Kimberly (John Walters) Kottwitz of Madison; brother, Michael Kottwitz of Watertown; a sister-in-law, Sarah Kottwitz of Watertown; a brother-in-law, Paul Jeffers of West Allis; a stepfather-in-law, Joseph Pflanzer of Waukesha; a stepbrother-in-law, Jeff Pflanzer of Waukesha; a stepsister-in-law, Dawn (Ken) Keiser of San Diego, CA, and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her father, Leonard and stepmother, Judith Kottwitz; her mother, Gladys and stepfather, Walter Van Lare; a brother, Wayne in infancy; brother, Herbert Kottwitz; sister, Jeanette Kriewaldt; and mother-in-law, Christine Pflanzer.
A celebration of life will be held at Riverside Park’s lower pavilion on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 1:30 PM in Watertown. Anyone who would like to honor Joyce is welcome to attend. If you have photos or special memories to share, you are encouraged to bring them or to share on her Facebook page.
Sweet Memories
There is a ribbon of love
wrapped around your heart.
It is tied tightly to mine.
I am not gone.
I will always live in you.
Remember my laugh
and let it lift you.
Picture my smile often.
And hold sweet memories close.
Let these words be a gift to you.
Until we are together again.
Poem titled “Sweet Memories”
Copyright Sharon Cummings