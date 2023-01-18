Joyce Ann Hildebrandt
Buy Now

December 6, 1959 - January 15, 2023

Oconomowoc, WI - Joyce Hildebrandt passed away on January 15, 2023 at the age of 63, surrounded by family and a dear childhood friend at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital after a battle with cancer. She was born December 6, 1959 in Oconomowoc to Olive Kuzba and Irvin Kuzba, by whom she is preceded in death. She is survived by her husband, Kevin; daughters, Erin and Rachael; three beautiful grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie, Lynn, Sue; and brothers; Cass, Kurt, Mike, and Paul; and a number of nieces, nephews and friends that she considered to be family.