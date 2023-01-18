Joyce Ann Hildebrandt

Oconomowoc, WI - Joyce Hildebrandt passed away on January 15, 2023 at the age of 63, surrounded by family and a dear childhood friend at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital after a battle with cancer. She was born December 6, 1959 in Oconomowoc to Olive Kuzba and Irvin Kuzba, by whom she is preceded in death. She is survived by her husband, Kevin; daughters, Erin and Rachael; three beautiful grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie, Lynn, Sue; and brothers; Cass, Kurt, Mike, and Paul; and a number of nieces, nephews and friends that she considered to be family.
Joyce grew up in Delafield and spent her summers swimming in the lake, her winters ice skating, and as much time as she could with the horses at a nearby stable. She remained close with her seven siblings and childhood friends throughout her life and cultivated more lifelong friendships while attending Kettle Moraine High School. Joyce appreciated the importance of creating relationships that would withstand the test of time, including her relationship with her husband Kevin who she married in 1989 after 9 years of dating. Joyce spent the next 32 years living a life filled with love and the fulfillment of her dreams. She and Kevin moved to a farm and built a house where they would raise two daughters and help to raise three grandchildren.
A visitation for Joyce will take place on January 27, 2023 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (New location: 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane) from 5:00 pm to 7:00pm with a service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Spirit Horse Equine Rescue.