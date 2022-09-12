Watertown, WI - Josephine T. "Joey" McFarland was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept 9, 2022, age 96.
Joey was a graduate of St. Henry's grade school and Watertown High School. She married John McFarland (deceased) on Oct 29,1949 and together they raised 8 children, Dianne (Richard Bady), Jerry (Connie), Elizabeth (Thomas Pirkel), Linda (Steven Kauffeld), Hannah, Monica, Daniel (Kathleen Nelson) and Laura Christian. She loved to play board games with her children, 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and enjoyed visiting those that lived in distant states. Joey was the last surviving member of her generation.
She is preceded in death by her parents George and Agnes Schleicher and her siblings, Margie (Lloyd Grunewald), Marie (Robert Krueger), Elizabeth (sister Madeline), Charles, Francis (Zickerman) and her oldest daughter Dianne.
She grew up in "town" but adapted to farm life after marriage. Joey readily took on the tasks of a large family, garden, canning, as well as raising and selling asparagus, strawberries, pumpkins and other produce from the farm.
Joey was a faithful member of St Bernard's church where she sang in the Cecelian choir for over 50 years, was a member of Catholic Knights, volunteered at St. Vincent's, and was very faithful in prayer with a well-worn Bible and list of people and needs to pray through. She also served in nursing homes where she brought her guitar to Watertown Senior Center and sang to the residents over many years, eventually becoming older than some of those she sang to. She was employed for a number of years as the town clerk of the town of Emmet. Joey had a very gracious heart, spending time with children and grandchildren, always willing to help other people, serving meals on wheels just as one more example. She never said a disparaging word against any person.
In her latter years, she spent endless hours in her garden and was a regular at Silver Sneakers where she maintained herself in tip top shape with the encouragement from her trainers and peers. During those years, she relied heavily on neighbors and friends who brought meals and provided transportation. Her children who lived locally spent endless hours providing support for her every need. During her final two years at Watertown at Marquardt Manor, she received excellent care and spoke many times of how well she was cared for.
Her family is very grateful to those faithful people who provided much needed care and assistance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church with Fr. Vincent Brewer presiding. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Joey will be laid to rest at St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery following the Mass.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Josephine McFarland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.