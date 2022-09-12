Josephine T. "Joey" McFarland
March 13, 1926 - September 9, 2022

Watertown, WI - Josephine T. "Joey" McFarland was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept 9, 2022, age 96.

