John William Bessent

April 7, 1937 - May 1, 2023
Nashotah, WI - John W. Bessent, age 86, passed away peacefully on May
April 7, 1937 - May 1, 2023
Nashotah, WI - John W. Bessent, age 86, passed away peacefully on May
1, 2023 at his home with family and friends by his side.
He was born on April 7, 1937 to William and Mabel
(Hewlett) Bessent in Bristol, England.
For 66 years he was the beloved husband of Bunny
Bessent. He was the proud father of David, Deborah,
Christine and Tracy (Kevin) Willoughby; and the loving
grandfather of Sarah, Lauren (Colin) and Jenna. A special
thank you to his beloved caregivers, Vlad Chubatko, Lois
Kimball, Alex Svintsytskyi, and Rosa Jadamba.
John became an entrepreneur at a very young age. John
and Bunny's first business venture was a small
laundromat in Milwaukee. But John was educated in
engineering and realized washing other people's clothing
was not for him. In 1978 he and a partner founded
AdTech Industries; an industrial coatings company
located in Watertown Wisconsin which he continued to
own throughout his life. He took responsibility of the
sales of the company and connected with his customers
by assisting them with the engineering of their products.
He then founded a second company Eye Communication
Systems in which he designed and built microfiche
readers for many years. John was a very successful
businessman, that was well known but in addition, John
touched many people's lives. He always encouraged
young entrepreneurs either by investing in their ideas or
buying their products whether he needed them or not.
When he saw a person in need, he would help them in the
most discreet way because recognition was never his
intent. He was a generous and kind man. John always said
'the best thing you can give a person is an education" and
that he did for so many people. He wanted to give people
the tools to believe in themselves and contribute to the
world.
A Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home,
2228 N. Silver Maple Lane in Oconomowoc.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John's
name to the Alzheimer's Association.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.