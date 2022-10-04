Iron Ridge, WI - John W. Milroy, 77, of Iron Ridge, WI, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Watertown Health Center.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Madison, 5110 Kevins Way, Madison, WI 53714, with Rev. Murray Barentine officiating. Family and friends may visit at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of service. A graveside service and burial will take place at the Victoria Cemetery in Victoria, IL on October 15, 2022 at 11:00am. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the Community of Christ Church - Madison, Wisconsin State Rabbit Breeders Association's Youth Scholarship, or the Watertown Lion's Club. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
John Wayne Milroy was born December 21, 1944, in Galesburg, IL, son of Joseph and Lois (nee Haxton) Milroy. He graduated from Harrisburg High School in Missouri in 1963. After high school, John worked on the family farm. John married the former Patricia Schulz on August 28, 1971. She preceded him in death in 2003. He later went to Black Hawk College and Illinois State University, graduating in 1988 with a degree in Agricultural Education. John and his family moved to Watertown, where he became a high school agriculture teacher and the Watertown FFA Advisor. He worked at Watertown High School until his retirement in 2005. John married Jean Robock on December 6, 2006.
John was a member of many organizations including - Community of Christ Church, Watertown Lions Club, Watertown AgriBusiness Club, American Rabbit Breeders Association, Wisconsin State Rabbit Breeders Association, Fox Valley Rabbit Club, Upper Midwest Dutch Rabbit Club, American Dutch Rabbit Club, Creme d Argent Rabbit Federation and the Oshkosh African Violet Society. In 2021 John was honored with the Honorary Member Award for the Wisconsin State Rabbit Breeders Association as well as the Creme d Argent Rabbit Federation. In 1998 he was given the Honorary Wisconsin State FFA Degree.
In his retirement John enjoyed many hobbies, but most of all attending rabbit shows at the state and national level, working with his African Violets, quilting and collecting Singer Sewing Machines. Above all, John loved spending time with his family and friends.
John is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Melody (Bill) Stremkowski, John (Lisa) Milroy; step-children, Diane (Kyle) Smith, Debbie (Jon) Speckman, Brenda (Stewart) Miller, Cindy (Eric) Basler; step-grandchildren, Seth, Jonathon, Bryian, Tristan; as well as Jean's many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that John considered his own; sister, Jean (Terry) Hickman; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
John is further preceded in death by his parents and brother, Curtis Milroy.
