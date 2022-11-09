Watertown, WI - Born into Eternal Life on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the age of 86. He is survived by his loving wife Sharon of almost 41 years; his children Lorrie Duren, Jeffrey Duren, and Colleen (Jeff) Irwin; his grandchildren Joey, Tawni, Cody, Meridith, Spencer, Brandon and Kaitlyn; his great grand children Kendall, Mcavoy "Mac", Maggie, Theo and Carter; and his sister Dorothy "Dody" (Bob) Sadler.
He is preceded in death by his parents Philip and Nora Whelan and his siblings Mary "May" Binnebose, Philip "Bud" Whelan, William "Bill" Whelan, Joan Williams, Earl Whelan, Robert "Bob" Whelan, Eugene "Geno" Whelan, and Shirley Ceithamer. Further survived by nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
Jack was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church and was head alter boy. He was a cheerleader at Oconomowoc High School. He attended UW Whitewater and later worked as a quality control line inspector at Silgan for 23 years.
He enjoyed fishing, cards, bowling, golf, reading, and the daily newspaper crossword puzzles. Attended Irish Fest in Milwaukee at Summerfest grounds, Erin, Wis. St. Patrick's parade, yearly Whelan family picnic reunions, gatherings at Church and special occasions at Pat and Laurel's with family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 Silver Lake St, Oconomowoc, WI. Memorials to St. Jerome Catholic Church are appreciated.
