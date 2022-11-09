April 16, 1936 - November 5, 2022

Watertown, WI - Born into Eternal Life on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the age of 86. He is survived by his loving wife Sharon of almost 41 years; his children Lorrie Duren, Jeffrey Duren, and Colleen (Jeff) Irwin; his grandchildren Joey, Tawni, Cody, Meridith, Spencer, Brandon and Kaitlyn; his great grand children Kendall, Mcavoy "Mac", Maggie, Theo and Carter; and his sister Dorothy "Dody" (Bob) Sadler.

