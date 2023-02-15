July 22, 1942 - February 11, 2023

MADISON, WI - John T. "Jack" Hartung, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on July 22, 1942, in Watertown, Wis., the son of the late John and Mary (Jank) Hartung.

