John P. Walker
August 1, 1949 - July 25, 2022

Watertown, WI - John P. (JP) Walker, 72, of Watertown, (Madison, Sun Prairie) passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Marquart Manor Hospice, Watertown, WI.

