John P. Walker

Watertown, WI - John P. (JP) Walker, 72, of Watertown, (Madison, Sun Prairie) passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Marquart Manor Hospice, Watertown, WI.
John was born on August 1, 1949, the 4th of 6 sons to James and Gwen Walker. He graduated from the Sun Prairie High School in 1967 and from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1977. John served 4 years in the United States Air Force receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1975. John's professional career encompassed 38 years as a civil engineer with the final 13 years serving as the City Engineer for New Berlin, Wisconsin. Friends often described John as a man with a good sense of humor who loved to sing in the church choir and play card games. Two of his greatest joys in life were his grandsons, Isaac and Carter Schultz. He loved being with them and being their Papa/Grandpa.
John is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Jean. Two children Jeffrey and Jennifer Walker, as well as the son of his heart Craig Schultz his wife Beth and grandsons Isaac Schultz and Carter Schultz. He is also survived by other family members and friends.
His family would like to thank the staff at Marquardt Health Care and Marquardt Hospice, especially Lollie and Denise for their loving care over the past 5 months.
Per John's wishes there will be no funeral or celebration of life.
