John P. Petry

Watertown, WI - On Friday, October 14, 2022, John Petry Jr., loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 87, surrounded by his family. He is now seated at the side of his savior, Jesus.
John was born on May 19, 1935 in Evanston, Illinois to Frances and John Petry. He grew up in suburban Milwaukee and attended the University of Wisconsin, where he graduated with a degree in Economics. In 1957, he married Beverly Siepert. They raised a son and daughter, John III and Elizabeth.
He was commissioned as an infantry lieutenant in the US Army Reserve and served as a pilot with the 4th Aviation Co., 4th Infantry Division, Fort Lewis, WA. In 1960 he left active duty and continued in the Reserve, retiring as a captain.
He spent the next thirty years as a manufacturing manager in Wisconsin and abroad, including time in Toronto and Brussels. He retired from TAB, Inc. of Mayville, as Vice President of Manufacturing, and as President of TAB's Canadian subsidiary.
His wife Beverly passed away in 1993. In 1994, John married Carol Augat, living with her in Watertown, WI and in North Fort Myers, FL. He was active for many years in the Lutheran Church, most recently at St. Luke's in Watertown.
John is succeeded by his wife Carol, his children John and Elizabeth, his stepchildren Laura, Michael and Scott, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Watertown on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Anthony Schultz and Rev. Justin Cloute officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Military honors will be held in the entry of the church as well as at time of sharing memories following the service at 11:00 a.m. Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at HafemeisterFH.com
