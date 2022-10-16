John P. Petry
Buy Now

May 19, 1935 - October 14, 2022

Watertown, WI - On Friday, October 14, 2022, John Petry Jr., loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 87, surrounded by his family. He is now seated at the side of his savior, Jesus.

To plant a tree in memory of John Petry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.