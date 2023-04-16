John P. "Jack" Sweeney

Madison, WI - Jack Sweeney passed away on March 13, 2023, after a brief illness.
He was born in March of 1953 to Leo and Florence Sweeney and grew up in Watertown, Wisconsin. He attended St. Henry Catholic School and graduated from Watertown High School in 1971. He was a student at UW Superior for a time and then began working for Sweeney Bros., the family highway contracting business. In later years Jack acted as a caregiver for his brother who was severely disabled in an automobile accident.
Jack had many interests. In high school and college he performed in a number theater productions. He enjoyed live music performances and going to the movies. He was a hunter and a fisherman. He was a printmaker; a voracious reader, especially of science subjects; and a lover of art, photography, and travel. And, of course, Jack was a fan of the Green Bay Packers.
Jack is survived by his sisters Kay Sweeney and Mary Ardissone of Fitchburg; Carol (Mike) Fields of Austin, Texas; Pat Werner of Watertown; Linda Sweeney of Everett, Washington; Janet (Brian) Heimer of Ixonia; Jean (Steve) Kohlhoff of Watertown; by his brothers Bob Sweeney and Bill Sweeney of Madison; Joe Sweeney and Jerry Sweeney of Watertown; and by his brother-in-law Rich Nienow of Watertown. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, by his sister, Ann Nienow, and by his sister-in-law, Amy Sweeney.
There will be a celebration of Jack's life on Saturday, April 22, at Lyons Irish Pub in Watertown, from 1:30 to 4:30 pm. Hafemeister Funeral Home of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at www.HafemeisterFH.com
To plant a tree in memory of John Sweeney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.