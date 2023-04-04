January 8, 1948 - April 1, 2023
Watertown, WI - John P. David, 75, a lifelong resident of Watertown passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family.
January 8, 1948 - April 1, 2023
Watertown, WI - John P. David, 75, a lifelong resident of Watertown passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family.
John was born on January 8, 1948, the son of Paul and Cecile (Tuschen). He married his college sweetheart, Nora Beth Moritz, on July 3, 1969 at Beck Chapel in Bloomington IN.
He was a lifelong member of Saint Henry Catholic Church and attended Saint Henry Grade School and graduated from Watertown Senior High School in 1966. He earned a full ride scholarship to Indiana University to play football and was a member of the 1968 Rose Bowl team.
Upon graduation, John taught US history and coached football at Watertown Senior High School from 1970 to 1976 before joining the family business with his dad and brother. He served as the Mayor of the City of Watertown for 12 years.
John loved many things in this life, his family was the biggest. Any time his family was together, he was happy. He received the greatest pleasure from watching his grandsons participate in various activities, especially football.
While John loved the city of Watertown and took great pride in where he came from; he and Nora enjoyed taking trips to learn about new places and relax at familiar ones. His favorite place to visit was Marathon, FL. He enjoyed the warmth, the ocean breezes, having a cigar and sipping Maker's Mark in the sunshine.
John served on various committees with many different organizations in the city and state. He was committed to making this world a little better than he found it.
John is survived by his wife Nora, children: Aaron (Becky) David and Stephanie David. Three grandsons: Andrew, Benjamin, and Alexander. Siblings: Jerome (Susan) David, Dolores "Dolly" Wetzel, and James (Susan) David. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in his death by his parents, his in-laws Everett and Maria Moritz, and his stillborn daughter, Marcia Jan and brother-in-law Kenneth Wetzel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at noon at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown with Fr. Michael Wanta officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Monday, April 10, 2023 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow the service at the parish cemetery. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online Condolences may be left at www.HafemeisterFH.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Saint Henry Catholic Church, Rainbow Hospice, Watertown Food Pantry, or the Educational Foundation of Watertown.
The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice and the UW Hematology Department for the wonderful care they provided to John.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.