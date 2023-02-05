Shawano, WI - John F. "Jack" Becker, 87 of Shawano, formerly of Watertown, passed away on February 1, 2023, after a short battle with cancer.
John Fredrick Becker was born in Watertown on July 28, 1935, to Fredrick and Elizabeth (Gritzner) Becker. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1955. On April 26, 1961, he married Jane M. Sterwald in Watertown. She preceded him in death on September 16, 2001. Jack served in the US Army National Guard. He was a loyal armchair coach and fan of the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, and Milwaukee Brewers. Jack enjoyed golfing, playing pool, hunting, and was an avid outdoorsman. He belonged to the Watertown Izaak Walton Club and the American Legion of Shawano, WI.
Jack is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shawano. After his retirement of 41 years at Brant Inc., Jack and Jane moved from Watertown to Shawano Lake where they enjoyed going out on their pontoon and fishing. Mostly they loved sharing their home with their visiting children, grandchildren, and extended family.
Survivors include his daughter, Deb (Mike Chaudoir) Winkelman of Appleton, and her daughter Traci and Ross Gundlach of Madison, WI; his son Jeff and Laura Becker of Coon Rapids, MN and his children Kelly and Ben Vanskike of Andover, MN, Aaron and Danica Beckerof Albany Park, IL, and Jeremy and Kayla Becker of Maple Grove, MN; two great-granddaughters, Avery and Norah Vanskike; his very special friend, Ronda Nolen of Shawano, and her family; and other nieces, nephews, relatives, and many special friends. Jack was preceded in death by his wife Jane; his parents; and his sister, Better Jean Wilkes.
Private services will be held for the immediate family in Watertown WI at a later date. The family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or a Conservation organization of your choice.
