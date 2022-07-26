March 11, 1955 - July 22, 2022
Watertown, WI - John A. Smith, 67, of Watertown, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, July 22, while on a cross-country motorcycle trip.
John was born March 11, 1955, in Waukesha, the son of Gordon & Margaret (Hitz) Smith. He was employed at ODTC (Oconomowoc Developmental Training Center) for eight years and was also employed at Trek Bicycle Corp. at the Oconomowoc & Johnson Creek warehouses for over 25 years before retiring. John developed a love for motorcycles at a young age, receiving his first dirt bike when he was five-years-old. Throughout his life, John traveled through almost every state, even making stops in Canada. One may say he was "old school," as he believed in following the road less traveled using only paper maps for navigation. John enjoyed the outdoors, shooting and hunting with his sons. He was also known for his tinkering, naming a space in his garage "John's Ace Hardware." He loved to build things by hand as a hobby and recently built his grandson a small wooden semi-truck. If one didn't find John on his motorcycle or tinkering at home, he was most likely out thrifting. He loved a good bargain and all things "pretty neat." He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, in the famous words of John "Catch ya later and don't accept any wooden nickels".
John is survived by his wife, Dawn Smith of Watertown; his children, Jessica (Smith) Horvath of Racine, Joshua (Elizabeth) Smith of Sacramento, CA, Jeremy (Amber) Smith of Watertown, and a step-son Travis Backhaus of Washington; grandchild, Maxen Smith; brother, Gordon Jr. (Nancy) Smith; sister, Starlynne (Fred) Stadler; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of John's life will take place on Sunday, July 31st, 2022, at Clark Park in Watertown from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided. The family requests that attendees with motorcycles ride their bikes to the celebration in his honor and wear motorcycle attire (this will be a casual event). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org/?form=Tribure
