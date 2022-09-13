Watertown, WI - JoAnn M. "Jo" Zubke, 54 of Watertown, passed away on Monday, September 12 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.
Jo was born January 15, 1968 in Elgin IL, the daughter of Fidencio and Maria (nee Marinez) Soto. Her family later moved to the Watertown area and she was a graduate of Watertown High School. On August 17, 2013, she married Donald J. Zubke at Riverside Park in Watertown. For over 18 years, Jo was employed at Family Resources Associates as a clinical receptionist. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, and socializing with friends. Jo had a presence about her and was always there for her family. Her sassy and sometimes stubborn attitude endeared her to all those she met. Above all else, Jo's family meant the most to her. She treasured time spent with her husband, children, grandchild, and extended family.
She is survived by: her husband Donald J. Zubke; her children Marissa (Mitch Sachs) Umland, Mariya Umland, Annette (Brandon Sell) Zubke, and Amber Zubke; her granddaughter Everly Zubke; siblings Anna Maria (Antonio) Hernandez, Estella (Jose) Acosta, Beatrice Gonzalez, Christine (Pedro) Dominguez, and Frederick (Jean Otto) Soto; in-laws Judy Soto, Ida Soto, Lorenzo Valerio, Bob (Kathy) Zubke, Mary (James) Adam, and Peter Zubke. Jo is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Jo is preceded in death by: her parents; late husband Craig Umland; brothers Lenny Soto and Eugene "Geno" Soto; sister Yolanda Valerio; niece Marcella Gonzalez; nephew Marcos Dominguez; great nephew Alex Nevarez; and mother-in-law Sharon English.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home of Watertown with Rev. Ted Durant presiding. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Jo will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown following the service.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com.
