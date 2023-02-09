Joan Sterwald

January 3, 1932 - February 7, 2023
Watertown, WI - Joan (Huebner) Sterwald, age 91, passed away on February 7, 2023.
Watertown, WI - Joan (Huebner) Sterwald, age 91, passed away on February 7, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at noon at the Watertown Moravian Church with Rev. Kurt Liebenow officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church or to the Watertown Moravian Cemetery. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Joan was born on January 3, 1932 to Florence (Schnitger) and Emmett Huebner with four siblings, Roger, Joyce, Warren, and Janice. Joan grew up in Watertown, Wisconsin and graduated from Watertown High School.
Joan married William "Bill" Sterwald in 1950; they were married for sixty-one years. Together, they raised twin sons, David and Duane "Dewey." Joan was a detailed bookkeeper for Bill's successful welding business for over 40 years.
Joan will be remembered for her love of helping others, whether it was through the Watertown Moravian Church, Church Women United, or the Watertown Food Pantry. She was happiest reading a good book or sitting outside enjoying the sunshine and listening to the birds.
She is lovingly remembered by her children, David (Nina) Sterwald and Dewey (Jill) Sterwald and her sister, Janice Johnson. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jessica (Keith) Jasinski, Carissa Sterwald, Justin Sterwald (Helen Klock), and Janna Sterwald (Craig Holler). She is further survived by her great-grandchildren: Alex (Ellie), Bryce, Konnor, Carter, Olivia, Madelynn, and Grayson and great-great-grandchild, Wesley. Joan's memory will forever be in the hearts of many family members and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her three siblings, Warren, Roger, and Joyce.
