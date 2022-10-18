Johnson Creek, WI - Jill R. Anderson, 60 of Johnson Creek, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center of Milwaukee.
Jill was born February 13, 1962, the daughter of Gale "Mike" and Ida (Higgins) McDonald. She attended school in the area and was a graduate of Watertown High School. Jill later married Robert "Rabbi" Anderson at the Jefferson Court House and the couple spent many years together. She never met a stranger and enjoyed chatting with anyone she ran into. Jill had a unique sense of humor that she loved to share with others. She loved animals, especially her cats. Jill was happiest when she was spending time with her immediate and extended family. She was a special person and will be dearly missed by those who knew her.
Jill is survived by her husband Robert "Rabbi" Anderson, siblings Michael (Gloria) McDonald, David (Marie) McDonald, Theresa McDonald, and Tony (Alicia) McDonald. Jill is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives, and many friends.
Jill is preceded in death by her father Gale "Mike" McDonald, mother Ida Trimborn, step-father Robert Trimborn, and siblings Sharon and Patricia McDonald.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at St. Henry's Catholic Cemetery with Fr. Vincent Brewer presiding.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Neuro-ICU floor at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center, especially nurses Jennifer and Melissa who helped with the family during their stay.
In lieu of flowers, donations to an animal shelter of one's choice would be appreciated.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com