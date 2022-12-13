Jerrold Melvin Vande Berg

October 10, 1953 - December 12, 2022

Watertown, WI - Jerrold Melvin Vande Berg Sr., age 69 of Watertown, Wisconsin peacefully ended his journey on this Earth on December 12, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice Care in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin due to complications related to Myasthenia Gravis. Jerry passed away surrounded by his family with God at his side.