Watertown, WI - Jerrold Melvin Vande Berg Sr., age 69 of Watertown, Wisconsin peacefully ended his journey on this Earth on December 12, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice Care in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin due to complications related to Myasthenia Gravis. Jerry passed away surrounded by his family with God at his side.
Jerry was born October 10, 1953, in Waupun, Wisconsin to Melvin and Lorraine Vande Berg of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. In 1971 Jerry graduated from Beaver Dam High School where he was an accomplished athlete, playing football, basketball, and track & field. Jerry went on to play football for UW-Platteville, making the 1976 All-Conference Team.
Jerry went on to work in the healthcare supply industry for Medix, Fox Meyer, The Burrows Company, and Owens & Minor. Jerry was an intimidating presence in business, but not just for his stature. He was an honest, hard-working professional that was a big teddy bear at heart. Jerry was married to Jane Richards, with whom he raised three children. In May of 1998, he married Rebecca Guenterberg, with whom he shared nearly 25 wonderful years of marriage. Rebecca took amazing care of Jerry, especially during his medical struggles. With Rebecca, his faith and relationship with God became closer. He was a lifelong member of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod (WELS).
Jerry enjoyed fishing, golf, and sports. He was a loyal football fan of both the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. In retirement, he used his time to become a loving grandparent to nine. Jerry was quick-witted and always had a "dad joke" at the ready.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 24 years, Rebecca of Watertown; his three children: Jerrold (Kristen) Vande Berg Jr., Jonathan Vande Berg, and Jennifer Vande Berg; his stepchildren: Tom (Wendi) Guenterberg, Paul (Evie) Guenterberg, and Laurie (Daniel) Cole; his grandchildren: Alex and Elizabeth Vande Berg, step-grandchildren Kati, Ryan, Naomi and Nolan Guenterberg, Benjamin, Allyson, and Micah Cole; his sisters: Betty (Paul) Klug, Christine Grosshans, and Lorrie Zwieg. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.
Jerry's family would like to thank the paramedics and firefighters of the Watertown Fire Department, the medical staff of the Watertown Regional Medical Center, Rainbow Hospice Care, and the numerous members of Jerry's care team.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 604 South Fifth Street, Watertown WI 53094, with Rev. Brett Brauer presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 2:00 PM until the time of service at the church. A meal will follow the service.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jerry's name may be made to the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 604 South Fifth Street, Watertown, WI 53094 or to Rainbow Hospice Care, 147 West Rockwell Street, Jefferson, WI 53549.
The Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com